Hundreds of runners compete in 10K in Eastbourne to help raise money for St Wilfrid’s Hospice

Runners lined up at Holywell Cafe on Sunday, September 22 to compete in the 10K which involves running two laps along the promenade.

Thomas Key had the fastest time overall, completing the race in 38 minutes and 18 seconds.

Magdalena Schoerner has the fast time for a female runner with and completed the 10K in 43 minutes and 47 seconds.

The event was free this year for the 10th anniversary of the race with entrants offered donations to a just giving page, collecting donations for St. Wilfrid's Hospice.

1 . Tempo 10K for St Wilfrid's Hospice 2024 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Tempo 10K for St Wilfrid's Hospice 2024 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

