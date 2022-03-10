Hundreds of schoolchildren preparing for Let's Dance at Brighton Dome next week

Hundreds of schoolchildren from across Brighton and Hove will take to the stage at the Brighton Dome next week.

Let’s Dance returns for a week-long festival from Monday (March 14) to Friday, March 18, with performances from young people aged five to 18.

Dorothy Stringer School took over the organisation of Let’s Dance in 2005 and since then, it has grown to be one of the largest celebrations of school dance in the UK. More than 1,700 students will come together from more than 70 local schools.

Taking to the stage at a previous Let's Dance show

“The return of the event after the recent pandemic provides some hope and a way to move forward from the past couple of years.

"Children in the city have been denied so much recently and I hope that their time on the big stage, in these fabulous shows, makes it a memorable and enjoyable event for everyone taking part.”

More than 70 schools in Brighton and Hove are taking part

Organisers hope some performers may be inspired to continue dancing at school, clubs or other organised events