'Hundreds' of toxic caterpillars spotted in Eastbourne
Local resident Fiona Williams took to Facebook to issue a warning after spotting ‘hundreds’ of brown-tail moth caterpillars in Sovereign Harbour.
The dark-brown creatures can be found in large numbers along the coast and are identifiable by two distinct orange/red dots on their back, towards the tail.
The caterpillars can be irritating to humans if touched due to their barbed hairs designed to ward off predators.
These hairs contain toxins which can cause a painful and itchy rash. If inhaled, the hairs can even cause breathing difficulties.
The larvae are also particularly toxic to dogs and can cause symptoms including stomach aches, diarrhoea, and lesions if ingested.
Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) said it’s ‘important to try not to touch the caterpillars’.
“The caterpillars can be a problem from late spring to early June,” an EBC spokesperson said.
"There are many private pest control companies that offer treatment to remove the caterpillars.
“The council does not offer treatment of this nature."
