'Hundreds' of toxic caterpillars spotted in Eastbourne

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Reporter

Published 29th Apr 2025, 13:41 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2025, 14:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Toxic caterpillars which can cause irritation to people and animals have been spotted in Eastbourne.

Local resident Fiona Williams took to Facebook to issue a warning after spotting ‘hundreds’ of brown-tail moth caterpillars in Sovereign Harbour.

The dark-brown creatures can be found in large numbers along the coast and are identifiable by two distinct orange/red dots on their back, towards the tail.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The caterpillars can be irritating to humans if touched due to their barbed hairs designed to ward off predators.

Brown-tail moth caterpillars in Sovereign Harbour. Photo: Fiona WilliamsBrown-tail moth caterpillars in Sovereign Harbour. Photo: Fiona Williams
Brown-tail moth caterpillars in Sovereign Harbour. Photo: Fiona Williams

These hairs contain toxins which can cause a painful and itchy rash. If inhaled, the hairs can even cause breathing difficulties.

The larvae are also particularly toxic to dogs and can cause symptoms including stomach aches, diarrhoea, and lesions if ingested.

Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) said it’s ‘important to try not to touch the caterpillars’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The caterpillars can be a problem from late spring to early June,” an EBC spokesperson said.

"There are many private pest control companies that offer treatment to remove the caterpillars.

“The council does not offer treatment of this nature."

Related topics:Sovereign HarbourFacebook

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice