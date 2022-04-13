Hundreds oppose homes next to Bexhill cemetery

Bexhill Community Land Trust wants to develop Cemetery Lodge on the corner of Turkey Road and St Mary’s Lane into housing.

It is also proposing to build flats in the garden next to the Edwardian building and held a public consultation event on March 26 at The Pelham in Sidley.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But an online petition against the proposals has been set up by resident Kelly Hylands and has been signed by almost 300 people.

Cemetery Lodge. SUS-180811-165213001

She said: “The entrance to the site was moved because of health and safety, as it’s a blind bend.

“If the development goes ahead there will only be this entrance and there will be more accidents, as the road will be so dangerous.

“The land itself has a drainage problem. Trees would be cut down for this development, which would mean the loss of the natural habitat for wildlife.

“My grandparents, great-grandparents and other relatives are buried at the cemetery and I don’t want to go there with construction work going on.

“The cemetery should be a quiet peaceful and tranquil place to visit family and friends.

“The residents I have already spoken to about the development are not very happy and said they will object to it.”

A statement from Bexhill Community Land Trust said: “Bexhill Community Land Trust is a community benefit society ‘not for profit’ organisation which aims to create quality affordable homes for local people in need of housing, who either live, work or have close family in Bexhill.

“The proposed project at Cemetery Lodge is to refurbish and secure a run-down Edwardian asset for future generations as well as developing six two-bedroom flats, one of which will be to accommodate a wheelchair user. These new homes will help alleviate the lack of affordable housing locally.

“The proposed development is small scale, it is separate from and set well apart from the cemetery. The scheme is intended to preserve a heritage building and compliment it with a new attractively designed building, properties will be low maintenance with sustainability and biodiversity key elements, and the landscaping will be expanded and enhanced to ensure the serene and tranquil environment is retained. Safe access will be ensured through the new entrance in St Mary’s Lane.”