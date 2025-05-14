Hundreds pay respects at Eastbourne VE Day commemoration

Eastbourne marked VE Day on May 8 with a torchlit procession led by Stix Drummers, followed by a beacon-lighting ceremony to the sound of traditional Scottish pipes.
The event featured a performance from the Eastbourne Silver Band and collected donations for the Royal British Legion.
Hundreds of residents attended, alongside dignitaries including Eastbourne Borough Council leader Stephen Holt and MP Josh Babarinde.
The event was organised by Eastbourne Bonfire Society.
All photos provided by TK Photography (www.facebook.com/tadaskphoto).
