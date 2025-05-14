VE Day commemorationsplaceholder image
Hundreds pay respects at Eastbourne VE Day commemoration

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Reporter

Published 14th May 2025, 11:59 BST
Hundreds of people gathered on Eastbourne seafront to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day.

Eastbourne marked VE Day on May 8 with a torchlit procession led by Stix Drummers, followed by a beacon-lighting ceremony to the sound of traditional Scottish pipes.

The event featured a performance from the Eastbourne Silver Band and collected donations for the Royal British Legion.

Hundreds of residents attended, alongside dignitaries including Eastbourne Borough Council leader Stephen Holt and MP Josh Babarinde.

The event was organised by Eastbourne Bonfire Society.

All photos provided by TK Photography (www.facebook.com/tadaskphoto).

Photo: TK Photography

Photo: TK Photography

Photo: TK Photography

Photo: TK Photography

