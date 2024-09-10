Eastbourne residents are petitioning to stop the closure of a heritage centre in Eastbourne.

Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) announced last week that the heritage centre on Beachy Head could be at risk amid plans for ‘immediate’ spending cuts.

It comes following several warnings from the council that the costs of homelessness and temporary accommodation placements are causing an ‘unprecedented strain’ on its finances.

In response, local resident Donald Selmes has started a petition to save the ‘unique heritage department’ from closing its doors for good.

More than 300 people have signed the petition so far.

Mr Selmes said: “I have lived in Eastbourne, a town steeped in rich history and heritage, for over 40 years.

"My children and grandchildren have been born and brought up here.

“Our unique heritage department and its outlet, the Beachy Heady Story, have been enlightening residents and visitors for years, through research, archaeology, exhibitions and education.

“Today, these valuable services are under threat of closure, an action that could rob us of our town's unique narrative.”

EBC leader councillor Stephen Holt said he was ‘saddened and frustrated’ at the council being forced to make ‘such painful’ savings.

He said: “Almost every week there is news of yet another council having to make cuts to services due to factors beyond its control.”

However, Mr Selmes said he believes ‘preserving our heritage is more than a matter of financial calculations’.

“The closure of these essential outlets will significantly impact those interested in learning and understanding Eastbourne's historical intricacies,” he added.

"The services provided have always been a source of enjoyment, education, and pride for our local community, and their absence will be sorely felt.

"We realize that the council is burdened with numerous budget constraints. However, the proposed shutdown would only result in a relatively tiny saving compared to the overall budget – a drop insignificant enough to consider this perilous measure unnecessary.

"They should also remember that welcoming tourists is an essential part of our town's economy and removing aspects of that welcome can only be detrimental to Eastbourne as a whole.”

Councillors will consider the ‘first round’ of savings – including the closure of the Beachy Head heritage centre – on September 18.

To view the full petition, visit: www.change.org/p/stop-the-closure-of-eastbourne-s-heritage-department-and-beachy-head-story