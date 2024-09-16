Nearly 850 ‘Starlight Strollers’ took part in the fundraising walk for the charity which provides support for people with life-limiting illnesses.

Those participating were able to use the event to reflect and remember lost loved ones.

This year marked the event’s tenth anniversary, which was made special with the option for participants to choose a five or ten-mile walk.

Both options led participants to the Italian Gardens, where they could commemorate their loved ones by laying a hand-decorated paper lantern.

Events Fundraiser, Jemma Campbell, said: “Starlight Stroll is such a touching event, and people always tell us how much it means to them.

"The atmosphere in the Italian Gardens was very special and with the twinkly lights and soft music, it was the perfect place to take a moment to remember someone special.”

£71,150 has been raised for the charity so far, according to St Wilfrid’s Hospice’s website.

1 . Hundreds take part in St Wilfrid's Hospice Starlight Stroll - in pictures St Wilfrid's Starlight Stroll 2024 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

2 . Hundreds take part in St Wilfrid's Hospice Starlight Stroll - in pictures St Wilfrid's Starlight Stroll 2024 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

3 . Hundreds take part in St Wilfrid's Hospice Starlight Stroll - in pictures St Wilfrid's Starlight Stroll 2024 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673