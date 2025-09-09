Hunt for Bognor Regis man man wanted for drugs and weapons offences continues

By Connor Gormley
Published 9th Sep 2025, 11:25 BST
Have you seen Charlie Wheeler?
Sussex Police are still on the lookout for 23-year-old Charlie Wheeler following an appeal for information earlier this month.

They say Wheeler, who is known to frequent the Yapton and Bognor Regis areas, is wanted for failing to appear in court in relation to drug and weapons offences.

"Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him and to dial 999 immediately, quoting crime reference 47240237605,” a police spokeserson has said.

