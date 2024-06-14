Hunt for missing Bognor Regis man continues, five years after he was last seen
Mr Skerrett was originally from Rowley Regis, in the West Midlands, before moving to Bognor Regis. He lives alone in a flat on Cavendish Road, where he was last seen on June 15 2019. Although Mr Skerrett was in regular contact with his mother before he went missing, he went silent in late June 2019, not long after he was last seen.
David’s family say his disappearance is extremely out of character, and they are extremely concerned for his welfare.
He has been described as an ‘active yet private man’, known to enjoy walks between Bognor Regis and Littlehampton. He also has links to Minefield, in Somerset. When he disappeared, David was described as avid was described as 5’9”, with a thin build and brown greying hair. He has a moustache in his appeal photo, but could now be clean shaven. He wears glasses for reading, casual clothing, and a blue anorak jacket.
The Missing People charity has been working with Mr Skerrett’s family since 2019, providing counselling and publicity support but, in the five years since he was last seen, there have been no significant leads or developments in the case. His family remain determined to find him, despite their heartbreak and, to mark the anniversary of his missing date, his sister and mother have released the following message: “‘My Son has been missing all this time ...so please if someone knows anything about what happened to him or where he is we plead you to let us know.”
Missing People’s Publicity Officer, Ndella Senghore, added: “If anyone has any information about David’s disappearance, they can contact Missing People’s helpline.
“David, if you are reading this, please get in touch. You can call us on 116 000 or email [email protected]. Our service is non-judgemental, confidential, and free thanks to support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery. We just want to provide you with the support you need and help you to be safe. Our helpline is here to support people who are missing, thinking of going missing, and for loved ones who are left behind. The helpline is free and confidential and is operated by trained staff and volunteers.”