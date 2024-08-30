Hurst Festival 2024 set to showcase the best of the past 20 years as well as exciting new acts
Now in its 20th year, the festival offers dozens of events at local venues from Saturday, September 14, to September 29.
Tickets can be purchased at www.hurstfestival.org or by calling The Players Theatre on 01273 833696.
Gail Murray at www.hurstfestival.org said: "Hurst Festival 2024 will showcase the ‘Best of’ from the 20 previous years plus some new and exciting acts. There will be amazing comedy nights with Stephen Grant and some very well-known comedians, Holy Trinity Church will come alive with the sounds of The Elton John Experience, Richard Durrant and The Counterfeit Beatles on alternate Saturdays and classical soirees including harp and piano will grace some of the most beautiful homes in the village and we will have Jazz from the Mark Travers Project in Sayers Common Village Hall.”
She said Hurst Festival’s Open Studios will celebrate all local artists too.
