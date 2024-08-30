The Hurst Festival 2024 is nearly here.

Gail Murray at www.hurstfestival.org said: “Hurst Festival 2024 will showcase the ‘Best of’ from the 20 previous years plus some new and exciting acts. There will be amazing comedy nights with Stephen Grant and some very well-known comedians, Holy Trinity Church will come alive with the sounds of The Elton John Experience, Richard Durrant and The Counterfeit Beatles on alternate Saturdays and classical soirees including harp and piano will grace some of the most beautiful homes in the village and we will have Jazz from the Mark Travers Project in Sayers Common Village Hall.”