Hurstpierpoint flower farm open to the public this weekend in aid of children's' cancer research

This Saturday (June 25), members of the public will be able to walk around the fields of the farm and listen to a talk given by Emma Martin.

The Hurstpierpoint farm on Chalkers Lane grows unusual, seasonal flowers – such as delphiniums and cornflowers – with a natural and organic approach and sells them to the public throughout the summer.

The farm’s owners, Emma Martin and her husband Peter Dell, usually keep their farmland private from the rest of the world.

The event is being run by the Cancer Research UK Arundel shop.

Sue Stoves-Clark, manager of the Arundel shop, said: “Me and Emma have become friends over the years and I asked if we could do an event at her farm and she said yes.

“We are raising funds specifically for children and young people with cancer. So, this Saturday is an open day, people can walk around the fields and Emma will do a talk and answer any questions that people have.

"Five of us volunteers from Cancer Research UK will be going from the shop and serving refreshments like tea, coffee and homemade cakes.”

Sue will be making cakes with a flower and vegetable flavour including - lavender and rose, violet, courgette, poppy seed and lemon and wensleydale and apple.

The money made from selling the refreshments will be taken as donations to the Cancer Research UK cause.

Sue said: “One volunteer has made homemade jam, another volunteer has made cards and we hope people can enjoy a bit of relaxation in the sunshine looking at the lovely flowers.”

The shop is hoping to raise £300 on the day, to contribute to the Cancer Research UK’s overall total of £226,000 raised in 2022.

The money will go towards research into the development of new treatments which have less long-term effects on children with the disease - improving their quality of life.