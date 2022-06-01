Ford Dinnages of Haywards Heath, Akzo Nobel paint suppliers and the team at Lemonade Printers in Burgess Hill all donated their time to completely redecorate a Ford SMAX vehicle in the Ukrainian national colours over the past three weeks.

The car will now hit the streets of Sussex to raise money for the DEC, a collective of 15 different charities that operate in Ukraine and surrounding countries.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These groups aim to bring relief to people caught up in the conflict and those that are fleeing Ukraine.

Sarah Roberts has had her Smax spray painted at Dinnages Haywards Heath to support the Ukrainian people

Hurstpierpoint mother-of-three Sarah Roberts and her husband Martin came up with the idea.

She said: “We were so impressed by all the fundraising efforts of people up and down the country for Ukraine.

“My husband jokingly suggested I should paint my car in the Ukrainian colours to show our support, and I took him seriously.”

Sarah said she and Martin cold called businesses in the area.

She said: “Those who answered kindly donated their time to what at first seemed like it was just a crazy idea.

“Now it’s a reality, we’re going to hit the road to raise cash to help in the crisis.”

Sarah thanked everyone who helped her.

She told the Middy: “I've ended up with the most stunning ‘Ukrainian’ car.”

She added that her and Martin hope people come along to see the car and show their support.

Sarah said: “We're looking for volunteers to come and help raise money in public places and spaces with shaking buckets.

“We need as much cash as possible.

“There's a shortfall of billions that Ukraine needs during this crisis for all those people who have been displaced and those that are still there who are trying to escape this conflict.”

To volunteer and join the mobile fundraising team, contact Sarah at [email protected]