It follows allegations made by The Sun newspaper about alleged payments for explicit images.According to the BBC his wife Vicky Flind issued a statement on his behalf, saying he was "suffering mental health issues" and is now receiving in-patient hospital care.Detectives from the Met Police have ended their assessment into the allegations and determined there is no evidence of a criminal offence.

"I am doing this primarily out of concern for his mental well-being and to protect our children."Huw is suffering from serious mental health issues. As is well documented, he has been treated for severe depression in recent years."The events of the last few days have greatly worsened matters, he has suffered another serious episode and is now receiving in-patient hospital care where he'll stay for the foreseeable future."Once well enough to do so, he intends to respond to the stories that have been published."To be clear Huw was first told that there were allegations being made against him last Thursday."In the circumstances and given Huw's condition I would like to ask that the privacy of my family and everyone else caught up in these upsetting events is respected."I know that Huw is deeply sorry that so many colleagues have been impacted by the recent media speculation. We hope this statement will bring that to an end."