The Hygiene Bank Hastings project is celebrating its fourth birthday as it appeals for more donations to help it continue its ‘indispensable’ scheme.

Operating as part of The Hygiene Bank (THB) charity, the project was set up to help address rising levels of hygiene poverty in the local area and provides much-needed products for anyone in need.

The service was set up by director at Chris Knott Insurance, Alison Acland, who continues to oversee THB Hastings project alongside volunteers from the Chris Knott Insurance team, who work together to collect, sort and distribute vital hygiene items to community organisations.

Over the last four years – including throughout the Covid pandemic – the team has managed to distribute a huge number of essential products to these local organisations.

Commenting on the birthday, Alison said: “Although we are celebrating the achievements of The Hygiene Bank Hastings project over the last four years, the continued need for its existence is not the birthday gift we would have liked.

"As the Cost of Living Crisis continues to mount, hygiene poverty is likely to increase over the next year, which means the work of our project is more important than ever.”

To date, more than four-tonnes of products have been given out to 18 local organisations, including primary school academies, children and family service support organisations, women’s refuges, homeless centres, addiction support organisations, refugee support groups and foodbanks.

A spokesperson for the organisation said: “If you would like to help us mark THB Hastings fourth birthday, a donation of unused/in date items is the best gift we could receive.

"You will also be supporting people currently in need within our community.”

Essential items include: toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, shampoo & conditioner, shower gel, shaving foam, hairbrushes and hair ties, nit comb and shampoo, sanitary / period products, nappies, baby wipes, toilet roll, laundry detergent.

On your next shop, buy an additional essential from the list and then take it to a local drop-off point. You can find your nearest location at: www.thehygienebank.com/locations.

Alternatively, you can purchase or donate products directly from the organisation’s wishlist: www.forcommongood.co.uk/apps/giftregistry/registry/128319.

