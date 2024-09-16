'I am deeply honoured' - New Dean of Chichester Cathedral installed during special ceremony

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The new Dean of Chichester Cathedral said he was ‘deeply honoured’ following his installation on Saturday, September 14.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Very Reverend Dr Edwarrd Dowler, who was appointed Dean back in May, was formally installed during a special ceremony over the weekend.

The special event took place on Holy Cross Day – September 14 – and representatives from across the Diocese of Chichester, as well as those of His Majesty King Charles III, and the Lord Lieutenants of West and East Sussex, Lady Emma Barnard and Mr Andrew Blackman, were in attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dean’s role dates back to 1105, and gives Reverend Dowler overall responsibility for developing and co-ordinating the life of the cathedral, furthering both its mission and its ministry. As a member of the Bishop of Chichester’s senior staff, he also Bishop's Council and the Diocesan Synod he will represents the Cathedral in the Diocese, across East and West Sussex.

The Dean of Chichester, The Very Reverend Dr Edward Dowler

Dr Dowler said: “I am deeply honoured to be installed as Dean of Chichester and feel truly welcomed by the community and all those present today. Chichester Cathedral holds a special place in the life of the Diocese and the county, and I am excited to be part of its continued mission. As we approach the Cathedral's 950th anniversary in 2025, I look forward to working together to celebrate this remarkable milestone, while ensuring that the Cathedral remains a flourishing place of Christian worship, culture, and outreach for future generations.”

Educated at Christ Church Oxford and trained for ministry at Westcott House, Cambridge, subsequently completing a doctorate at Durham University, Dr Dowler was ordained deacon in 1994 and served his title at Christ Church, Southgate, the Diocese of London.

The Bishop of Chichester, the Right Reverend Dr Martin Warner added: “Edward’s arrival brings to the Cathedral valuable experience from parochial life in rural, urban, and coastal towns in the East of the Diocese, strengthening a connection that has sometimes been difficult to maintain. He also brings gifts in pastoral care, thoughtful teaching, ecclesiastical law, and financial planning, which will enrich the dynamic Chapter in Chichester. With a deep appreciation for art, music, and a probing sense of humour, I warmly welcome Edward, his wife Anna, and their two children to Chichester.”