‘I am just trying to get my daughter better’: Fundraiser started for Eastbourne two-year-old with cancer

A fundraiser has been started for a two-year-old from Eastbourne who was recently diagnosed with leukaemia.

By Jacob Panons
30 minutes ago
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 10:13am

Lola-Belle West was diagnosed on Thursday, February 9, after her former home in Burgess Hill was flooded and made ‘unlivable’ just months before.

Lola’s mum Hailey West, who is currently at The Royal Marsden Hospital with her daughter, said: “It has been a lot the last couple of months.

“You just can’t imagine how it feels to be told that your child has cancer.”

Lola-Belle West
Lola-Belle West
Lola-Belle West

Miss West added: “She is this little sassy girl who walks around dancing. This is the worst thing seeing her laying around not doing much.”

The mother-of-two, who has recently moved back to Eastbourne with her daughter and 10-year-old son, said Lola will have to go to hospital in Brighton three days a week for the next six months, to London every 10-15 days for chemotherapy, while receiving ongoing treatment for the next two-and-a-half years.

As Lola is susceptible to illnesses at the moment she cannot use public transport and Miss West has to drive to the hospitals.

Miss West, who used to be a waitress at Taylor’s in The Beacon, added: “I am just trying to get my daughter better.

Lola-Belle West with mum Hailey West
Lola-Belle West with mum Hailey West
Lola-Belle West with mum Hailey West

“It literally gives you a boost to know you have so many people around you supporting you.

“I want to do everything I need to keep her safe.”

The fundraiser has been set up Little Acorns Day Nursery, where Lola used to attend.

A spokesperson from the nursery added: “As a nursery we want to do anything we possibly can to help. We would like to raise money to support Lola-Belle and the family with living costs, travel expenses, food and anything they may need during this very difficult and emotional time.”

Lola-Belle West with her brother Tyler Richards
Lola-Belle West with her brother Tyler Richards
Lola-Belle West with her brother Tyler Richards

Miss West said she has been overwhelmed by the support and donations from the community.

She added: “They [the nursery] have been absolutely amazing. [Even] before this they have been so supportive. I just cannot thank them enough.”

Miss West said doctors first thought Lola had a viral infection.

She explained: “I just had an instinct something was wrong because she wasn’t her normal self.”

Lola-Belle West with mum Hailey West
Lola-Belle West with mum Hailey West
Lola-Belle West with mum Hailey West
If you would like to donate to the fundraiser please click here.

