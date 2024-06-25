"I can’t do what I do without them” - Civil servant from Midhurst said OBE honour was a team effort

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A civil servant from Midhurst was named in this year’s King’s Birthday Honours for her hard work in the Department of Transport – but she says it was ultimately a team effort.

It was an incredible honour for Samantha Elizabeth Rose, Deputy Director in the Data and Analysis Division at Department for Transport. who said she almost didn’t believe it when the letter first came through her door.

"Speechless is probably the appropriate phrase,” she said. “I work in analysis, and we largely work to support our policy colleagues and our ministers to make evidence based policy and support evidence-based decision making, so we’re very much a supporting function to the main mechanism of government. I was super-surprised to see analysis recognised, rather than just policy. It’s a really big thing for us.

"You get a letter in strictest confidence, and you spend the rest of the day in shock, wondering if this is actually a genuine thing, and it sort of stays that way until the list is published.”

Samantha Elizabeth Rose, OBE.

It musty be a strange sort of limbo, carrying a secret like that around with you, and Samantha said she didn’t even tell her family when the letter came through. She was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE), one of the highest ranks of the order, often given, according to the cabinet office, for distinguished work in a regional or county-wide role and as a reward for achievement and service to the community.