'I couldn't believe my eyes': Horsham mum spots wild boar outside her home

Maria Parkhouse was woken up in the early hours on Tuesday June 24 by the sound of loud grunts and snorting near her home in Blackbridge Lane. She went to investigate and said: “I couldn’t believe my eyes. There was a wild boar piglet by the river.

"It was standing on the footpath but there was more than one. I could hear another one in the bushes. The one I saw was small. I thought: ‘Is it a fox?’ but it looked like a wild boar. It was short and stumpy and its head was large and piglet-shaped.”

She said it had brown colouring with rusty red, black and white. "The leg movements of it were very unusual. It made me think that the other one in the bushes may have been its mother.”

Maria, who works as a banker in Croydon, said that when she later returned home from work, she looked in the bushes near where she had heard the rustling and seen the piglet “but there was nothing there, just bare earth and leaves.”

She said she wondered if the animal was an escaped pet or whether it had escaped from the Knepp rewilding project at West Grinstead. “I’ve lived in Horsham for six years but I don’t know the extent of re-wilding in the area,” she said. “I thought it might have been something that has been re-introduced.”

She then took to social media to try and find out more. One person said he had also seen wild boar in the Horsham area. “I have seen boar and piglets twice in Horsham, once crossing over the road near Owlbeech woods and once in a ditch in Knepp Castle estate – the noise is very distinctive.”

Others questioned whether what Maria could have seen was a baby muntjac deer or baby badger.

