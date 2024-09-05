'I couldn’t have been happier than if I had won an Olympic medal' | Animal Magic
I had been mad about animals for my entire childhood.
Sadly my parents not only refused to allow us to have any pets, they also didn’t have the funds for a pony for me, however much I might hope for one.
So I had spent many of my school holidays volunteering at local riding stables, and had even done a stint at a kennels, and on a dairy farm before I applied to vet school.
However, there were other vet students who had not had that privilege.
At the beginning of the fourth year we were asked to form up into groups of four to six, and then were allocated a week to care for the vet school horses.
My group consisted of three friends, none of whom had ever ridden regularly.
So, during our week, it fell to me to show them some basics.
The horses were calm, and used to beginners.
I taught my friends how to pop a head collar on, and how to indicate to the horse that they wanted them to walk beside them.
I explained the daily routine of checking them over, giving a light groom, and how to pick up their hooves and pick out any mud and stones.
We made sure that they had plenty of water and an appropriate amount of food and shade.
It really was nothing, but I have always enjoyed being around well mannered equines, and we even progressed to putting on a saddle and bridle and tried out a little riding too.
Our turn came round every couple of months, and we easily slipped into a routine each time.
So it was a complete surprise at the end of the year when our equine management lecturer announced a prize: the golden hoofpick.
She awarded it to us, with me as the team captain!
I couldn’t have been happier than if I had won an Olympic medal.
