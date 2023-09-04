'I feel gutted' - Bognor mum's grief as items stolen from her husband and father in law's grave

A Bognor Regis woman has shared her grief after thieves stole a number of items from her husband and father in law’s shared grave.

The grave on Wednesday afternoon. Photo: Tracey Hall

Mrs Tracey Hall realised the items were gone during a routine visit on Friday afternoon (September 1). The grave, which is usually adorned with an English flag, a memorial plaque and potted flowers, was untouched during her last visit on Wednesday, but now sits empty and bare.

"I don’t understand why someone would do this,” she said. “The pots have been there 18 years, and the plaque is gone too. It makes me feel sick. Absolutely sick. When I got there on Friday and saw it, I just burst into tears.”

The shared grave, in Chalcraft Lane Cemetery, memorialises Mrs Hall’s husband, who died 18 years ago, and her father-in-law, who died in January. Affectionately known as ‘Big Dan’ and ‘Little Dan’, they were a father-son duo who left a huge mark on friends, family and Bognor Regis itself. Mrs Hall says plenty of residents have come out to offer support and spread the word as far as possible.

The grave on Friday afternoon. Photo: Tracey Hall.

"I put it on Facebook on Saturday, and loads of people shared it,” she explained. “But I’m just keen to get it out there because not everyone’s on Facebook,” she said.

"I can’t stay away. I want to make sure someone hasn’t put it all back, or changed something. I just can’t pull away. I want to come back everyday.”

The news comes after Mrs Hall’s father in law, Dan, died earlier this year, aged 81. A former nightclub bouncer, with a regular market stall, he was well known throughout Bognor. Speaking to Sussex World in January, shortly after Dan’s death, Mrs Hall said: "Loads of people knew Dan. He used to take people under his wing, he'd host parties at his house and loads of people would come, he was a huge character.”

Seeing the graves desecrated, she added, has been like experiencing a whole new wave of grief: “How dare anyone take our family’s stuff. The fact that they have taken the grave marker with pictures on is sick.”