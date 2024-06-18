'I feel truly honoured': Horsham woman awarded CBE in the King's birthday honours
Julia Prescot, deputy chairman of the National Infrastructure Commission, receives the honour ‘for public service.’
The Commission is responsible for providing expert advice to the UK Government on infrastructure challenges facing the UK.
Julia said: "I am truly honoured to be recognised in this year’s King’s Birthday Honours and having grown up in Sussex and lived here for over 15 years, huge congratulations to all of the other recipients across the county.
"Having worked in the delivery of major projects for over 30 years, I’m passionate not only about the importance of modern infrastructure to tackle the challenges we all face but also about the need to create a more diverse industry that better represents the public we serve.
"I hope this honour for public service can also help to inspire the women leaders of the future.”
