Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Horsham woman has been awarded a CBE in the King’s birthday honours.

Julia Prescot, deputy chairman of the National Infrastructure Commission, receives the honour ‘for public service.’

The Commission is responsible for providing expert advice to the UK Government on infrastructure challenges facing the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Julia said: "I am truly honoured to be recognised in this year’s King’s Birthday Honours and having grown up in Sussex and lived here for over 15 years, huge congratulations to all of the other recipients across the county.

Julia Prescot has received a CBE in the King's birthday honours 'for public service'

"Having worked in the delivery of major projects for over 30 years, I’m passionate not only about the importance of modern infrastructure to tackle the challenges we all face but also about the need to create a more diverse industry that better represents the public we serve.