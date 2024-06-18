'I feel truly honoured': Horsham woman awarded CBE in the King's birthday honours

By Sarah Page
Published 18th Jun 2024, 10:20 BST
A Horsham woman has been awarded a CBE in the King’s birthday honours.

Julia Prescot, deputy chairman of the National Infrastructure Commission, receives the honour ‘for public service.’

The Commission is responsible for providing expert advice to the UK Government on infrastructure challenges facing the UK.

Julia said: "I am truly honoured to be recognised in this year’s King’s Birthday Honours and having grown up in Sussex and lived here for over 15 years, huge congratulations to all of the other recipients across the county.

Julia Prescot has received a CBE in the King's birthday honours 'for public service'

"Having worked in the delivery of major projects for over 30 years, I’m passionate not only about the importance of modern infrastructure to tackle the challenges we all face but also about the need to create a more diverse industry that better represents the public we serve.

"I hope this honour for public service can also help to inspire the women leaders of the future.”

