Letter from Kevin Regan, Standard Hill Close, Ninfield

I read with concern of the proposals to downgrade the manning and equipment levels at Bexhill and Battle fire stations (Observer, November 24).

Whilst I realise that efficiency, value for money and productivity are key watch words now, I have to express my misgivings if this down grading of services is properly justified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

We read of climate change and particularly this November we seem to have had an unusually high level of rainfall, such as to flood many premises, drains, rivers and roads to flood.

Bexhill Fire Station faces a downgrade of manning and equipment levels, along with Battle Fire Station

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fire service comes into its own on these emergency occasions, not only to rescue but to pump out flooded premises and stranded cars, but I also note with concern that many planning applications are being submitted for land that is at best marshy and more pertinently, subject to flooding in “normal” rainfall conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet such is the pressure to meet the 5-year land supply shortfall that these are forced through by developers with no regard to the consequences. Not only does this expose future home owners to flood, but the loss of these “soakaway” lands exacerbates the future flood risk to other areas not yet exposed to flooding.

The climate concerns coupled with the pressure on finances means that many homes may resort to candles and other naked flames during the winter. With consequent increased risk of house fires.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wood burners and open fires may cause chimney fires and carbon dioxide exposures, with increased smoke causing denser fogs.

Have you read....: Major changes on way for East Sussex fire service

Advertisement Hide Ad

Virtually every day there are numerous road accidents, especially on the A21, A259 and A27 and elsewhere. These necessitate the attendance of fire engines for rescuing trapped passengers, reduce the risk of fire and also to wash down fuel spills and remove crash debris.

So, it’s not simply a case of “fire” that these brave men and women daily risk their lives, but from many and varied causes of an emergency, flood, accidents as well as the “simple” fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our area is also being developed to the extent that villages are nearing the size of towns and towns are nearly joining together into one vast south coast conurbation.

Many more houses; many more cars means the potential for more demand on their services. Yet the proposals are to reduce the level of cover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yes, we need all services provided to be lean and efficient, and “value for our money” but I have to ask the bean counters if this planned expansion in the population, traffic increases and the consequential additional pressure on the fire and rescue service has been adequately assessed?

Retaining the current level of manning and equipment would appear fully justified to me, even an increase, to match the demands we face today, let alone the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad