'I just feel so moved and excited by it' - Staggering show of community spirit as volunteers brave wet weather to help Felpham post office move

The post office's new home

High winds and pouring rain weren’t enough to deter the 70 dedicated volunteers who turned out in force this morning (September 04) to help Felpham Post Office settle into its new home.

It was a stirring show of spirit and community resolve but, for Lizzie Mickery of the Friends of Felpham, it was no surprise.

"This is Felpham, these are Felpham people. They swim, they sail, they walk they walk their dogs in this; they’re used to the elements, they’re part of it,” she said. “I’ve only lived here for two and a half years, but I’m learning fast the resolute spirit of the people of Felpham, and this is testament to that.”

Lizzie has been an instrumental part of a community-led effort to rescue the post office after it went up for sale last year, ahead of long-serving postmaster Mark Chapman’s retirement. Today’s move, which saw dozens of volunteers using wheelbarrows, boxes, and bags to haul the contents of the post office from its original location on Felpham Road, to its new site on Grassmere Parade, represents months of devoted hard work.

Richard Pearce, Project Manager

"There are six directors and I think for all of us this is just an acknowledgement of that effort. I don’t think any of us had any idea what this journey would turn out to be, but it has been interesting, edifying and funny.”

It has proven just as important for residents, who see the post office as instrumental to village life, and an important part of local identity.

"It’s a key part of life here,” said volunteer David Webb. “We use the post office nearly every day; stuff like newspapers, and live group community things. Losing it would have been such a tragedy.

"Felpham just has a certain atmosphere. We love living here. We’ve been here four years now and there is a real sense of community.”

Work on the post office is ongoing ahead of a grand opening this Saturday (September 06) and project manager Richard Pearce said the team has pulled out all the stops to get everything ready in time.

“We’ve had such a big response from the community. A serious amount of money has been been raised for this, and the number of volunteers we’ve had has been amazing; people donating things, giving up their time; everything.”