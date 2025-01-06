'I know I’ve done the right thing' – a reflection on Guild Care’s respite service

Cherry and her husband Terry

At Guild Care, we understand that caring for a loved one as their needs change is a huge responsibility and brings with it a range of emotions.

It is often considered a privilege, yet it places a huge mental and physical burden on the individual - particularly if they are the primary caregiver.

The strain can easily become too much, or the person’s needs become too complex. Respite care provides a lifeline before it reaches this point.

In this article, we hear from one couple who used our respite services and discuss how it changed their lives for the better.

Guild Care's expert teams are equipped to deal with a variety of needs at Haviland House

Clinical care with activities for all

Across our three care homes – Caer Gwent, Linfield House and Haviland House – our expert teams are equipped to deal with a variety of needs. All-inclusive, 24/7 nursing comes as standard for our permanent residents, but those who aren’t yet ready to consider this can experience the same level of care through our respite services.

For Terry, who was researching respite options for his wife, Cherry, it was important to find somewhere that offered a broad range of activities for her to enjoy. He also needed the reassurance that a high standard of clinical care was available to support Cherry, as she lives with dementia.

Terry found Haviland House and initially booked a respite stay for Cherry, after which she used the day services and had another respite stay before moving to Haviland House permanently.

Terry explains: “I couldn’t give Cherry the level of care they could provide at Haviland House. She is entertained every day and loves it; she’s a people person and enjoys having others around her – it really lifts her mood.

"Cherry has always loved arts and crafts - she used to do a lot of ceramic painting - so she loves trying all the activities. She is doing so much more than she ever did at home.”

As well as benefiting from the variety of activities available throughout her journey with Guild Care, Cherry also has access to expert dementia services in a purpose-built environment designed to support people at every stage. The clinical care and market-leading facilities provide peace of mind for Terry.

He says: “I found a lot of other care homes were designed for the elderly but not for those with specific needs such as dementia. I think they spend all their money on five-star luxury when what’s required is expert nursing.”

'You’re saving two lives'

Reflecting on the difference that respite care made to the family, Terry says it has been invaluable to his wife, but it has also improved his own mental health. Previously he was struggling to cope with the increasingly complex caring responsibilities.

“Now I can go to visit my wife as her husband rather than her carer - all of a sudden you’re back together as a couple. We hold hands and enjoy being together and that’s so different to before. By choosing the right care options you’re saving two lives; you’re enhancing their life and your own life too. I know I’ve done the right thing.”

We are currently running a special offer for new residents on respite and permanent stays. To find out more, please call our Customer Relationship Team on 01903 327327 or email [email protected].