I look inside a new shop in Burgess Hill

Feeling like this changeable weather is getting you down? Well, a new tanning salon has just opened in Burgess Hill. I popped down to see what they have to offer.

The salon is perfectly positioned by the Church Road bus stop, and sits between Marie Curie and Specsavers. The business opened on 8th September and offers something different in the town centre.

Louise from Oh My Tan was very welcoming and showed me around. She explained "This is going to be the flagship store for West and East Sussex, and Kent, and we're hoping to grow an enterprise, and open the whole of the southeast region with "Oh My Tans", with the best leading sun beds."

"We've gone for the industrial look, everything's on show, cables, ducting, aircon, as you walk in everything is on show". As I look around, the entrance, seating area and reception area are all decorated in darker hues, but when you enter the individual tanning rooms, that's when the real show starts. There are five separate rooms, three with lay down beds, and two with standing tanning options. As you enter each pod you're immediately drawn to the tanners, they grab your attention with the brightly coloured tubes illuminating the room, it feels like you've just walked onto the set of a sci fi film. They’re very impressive, and feature interactive screens to personalise your session. The first room you see houses the impressive K11 bed, and offers the best experience, and is the high end option.

Louise said they're offering twenty five percent off prices till the end of September when you buy a course of treatments, and a free 10 minutes on a sunbed for all new customers, except for the K11 bed.

They're also giving 20% off for emergency services customers, social care, armed forces, teachers, over 50's, students over 18 with valid ID, and of course, proof will be required. Please check full terms with the salon first. Also, once you're a customer and have purchased atleast one course of treatments you're entitled to 15% off on your birthday.

Louise's colleague said "All the beds are less than two years old, and the K11 is brand new, it's a full LED bed, they're all the latest technology, we've got all the latest bulbs for UV A and UV B protection, so they help you get a skin colour without burning your skin essentially. We've got the most expensive bulbs you can buy, everything is top end"

"We offer a friendly and welcoming environment, you can come in and sit, chill, have a bed, and have a chat. Currently we offer a walk in service for customers, but we may well have a booking service in the future."

You can find Oh My Tan at 41 Church Road, Burgess Hill and on Insta @ohmytan_burgesshill

Opening times are Mondays-Thursdays 9.15am-9pm, Fridays 9.15am-8pm, Saturdays 9.30am-7pm and Sundays 10am-5pm.

