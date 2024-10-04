I love this secret garden in Chichester, here's why
I’ve been working in Chichester for a year now. When I first started, one of the first things I wanted to find was a place to relax and collect my thoughts, somewhere that would let me walk away from a day of work and a piece of lunch break solace.
Bishops Palace Gardens is hidden at the back of the cathedral, alongside the city walls. Some don’t realise that a right turn in the middle of South Street can lead you on the path.
These peaceful gardens date all the way back to 1147-1148 and have recently undergone a major refurbishments.
There’s the addition of water features, new seating and a pergola walk, alongside improved access and the creation of a wildlife-friendly garden space.
When you do find it and take the time to explore, you suddenly realise how much real estate the greenery has. It’s vast for a place like Chichester, where just a few minutes prior you have the hustle and bustle of the city centre. Whilst there’s a lot to love about that part of the city, we all need a place to take a breather.
With park benches dotted around the gardens, it’s nice to switch it up and take in views of the flower beds, the cathedral perhaps or even a chill on the benches at the beginning of the park. It’s a fantastic lunch spot, and an even better place to reflect on the day.
The tranquillity and peacefulness of sitting down and enjoying the birds tweeting, the trees dancing in the wind and having that space practically to yourself most of the time is something that appeals to me.
Winding down - sometimes it’s very easy for life to get hectic with how much we do. A little bit of time to walk around in a drop of nature and focus on it can make a massive difference. It’s easy to forget how beautiful it can be when we’ve been transfixed on other things in our lives.
