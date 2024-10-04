Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bishops Palace Gardens in Chichester, a gem in the historically rich city. If you’re not local, you won’t know about it.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’ve been working in Chichester for a year now. When I first started, one of the first things I wanted to find was a place to relax and collect my thoughts, somewhere that would let me walk away from a day of work and a piece of lunch break solace.

Bishops Palace Gardens is hidden at the back of the cathedral, alongside the city walls. Some don’t realise that a right turn in the middle of South Street can lead you on the path.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These peaceful gardens date all the way back to 1147-1148 and have recently undergone a major refurbishments.

This hidden gem in Chichester is a place of solace.

There’s the addition of water features, new seating and a pergola walk, alongside improved access and the creation of a wildlife-friendly garden space.

When you do find it and take the time to explore, you suddenly realise how much real estate the greenery has. It’s vast for a place like Chichester, where just a few minutes prior you have the hustle and bustle of the city centre. Whilst there’s a lot to love about that part of the city, we all need a place to take a breather.

With park benches dotted around the gardens, it’s nice to switch it up and take in views of the flower beds, the cathedral perhaps or even a chill on the benches at the beginning of the park. It’s a fantastic lunch spot, and an even better place to reflect on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tranquillity and peacefulness of sitting down and enjoying the birds tweeting, the trees dancing in the wind and having that space practically to yourself most of the time is something that appeals to me.

A retreat from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Winding down - sometimes it’s very easy for life to get hectic with how much we do. A little bit of time to walk around in a drop of nature and focus on it can make a massive difference. It’s easy to forget how beautiful it can be when we’ve been transfixed on other things in our lives.