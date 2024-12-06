2 . Dome and Pavilion Gardens, Brighton

Dome and Pavilion Gardens, Brighton, early 20th century. The Brighton Dome was built for the Prince of Wales (the future King George IV), who regularly frequented Brighton, in 1805. The Pavilion was originally built in 1786-1787 by Henry Holland, also for the Prince of Wales. It was added to by William Porden in 1804-1806 and remodelled by John Nash between 1815 and 1822. Photo: Getty Images