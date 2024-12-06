We also head back to St Leonards Marina to see how it looked in 1895 as well as the landmarks or Brighton a century ago and some events that made the nes in Crawley.
We have those, and much more, as we head back in time to see the Crawley that was.
1. St. Leonards Marina
'St. Leonards Marina in 1895. Photo: Getty Images
2. Dome and Pavilion Gardens, Brighton
Dome and Pavilion Gardens, Brighton, early 20th century. The Brighton Dome was built for the Prince of Wales (the future King George IV), who regularly frequented Brighton, in 1805. The Pavilion was originally built in 1786-1787 by Henry Holland, also for the Prince of Wales. It was added to by William Porden in 1804-1806 and remodelled by John Nash between 1815 and 1822. Photo: Getty Images
3. Royal Pavilion, Brighton
Royal Pavilion, Brighton, c1900s-c1920s. The Royal Pavilion was originally built in 1786-87 by Henry Holland for King George IV, then Prince Regent. It was added to by William Porden in 1804-06 and remodelled by John Nash between 1815 and 1822, both in what was described as a 'Hindoo' style. Photo: Getty Images
4. West Pier in Brighton
West Pier in Brighton in the early 20th Century. Brighton's West Pier was completed in 1866, closed in 1975, and has since largely collapsed due to storms and arson attacks. Photo: Getty Images