I nipped into the archives and discovered these fascinating pictures which show life around Sussex over 75 years ago

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 6th Dec 2024, 11:19 BST
Updated 6th Feb 2025, 11:20 BST
We’ve nipped into our archives to bring you this fascinating gallery showing life around Sussex from many decades.

The cracking pictures cover 1895 to 1948 and include plenty of fun on the beaches of Eastbourne, Hastings, Brighton and Littlehampton.

We also head back to St Leonards Marina to see how it looked in 1895 as well as the landmarks or Brighton a century ago and some events that made the nes in Crawley.

We have those, and much more, as we head back in time to see the Crawley that was.

You can get plenty more local retro content over on our website.

'St. Leonards Marina in 1895.

1. St. Leonards Marina

'St. Leonards Marina in 1895. Photo: Getty Images

Dome and Pavilion Gardens, Brighton, early 20th century. The Brighton Dome was built for the Prince of Wales (the future King George IV), who regularly frequented Brighton, in 1805. The Pavilion was originally built in 1786-1787 by Henry Holland, also for the Prince of Wales. It was added to by William Porden in 1804-1806 and remodelled by John Nash between 1815 and 1822.

2. Dome and Pavilion Gardens, Brighton

Dome and Pavilion Gardens, Brighton, early 20th century. The Brighton Dome was built for the Prince of Wales (the future King George IV), who regularly frequented Brighton, in 1805. The Pavilion was originally built in 1786-1787 by Henry Holland, also for the Prince of Wales. It was added to by William Porden in 1804-1806 and remodelled by John Nash between 1815 and 1822. Photo: Getty Images

Royal Pavilion, Brighton, c1900s-c1920s. The Royal Pavilion was originally built in 1786-87 by Henry Holland for King George IV, then Prince Regent. It was added to by William Porden in 1804-06 and remodelled by John Nash between 1815 and 1822, both in what was described as a 'Hindoo' style.

3. Royal Pavilion, Brighton

Royal Pavilion, Brighton, c1900s-c1920s. The Royal Pavilion was originally built in 1786-87 by Henry Holland for King George IV, then Prince Regent. It was added to by William Porden in 1804-06 and remodelled by John Nash between 1815 and 1822, both in what was described as a 'Hindoo' style. Photo: Getty Images

West Pier in Brighton in the early 20th Century. Brighton's West Pier was completed in 1866, closed in 1975, and has since largely collapsed due to storms and arson attacks.

4. West Pier in Brighton

West Pier in Brighton in the early 20th Century. Brighton's West Pier was completed in 1866, closed in 1975, and has since largely collapsed due to storms and arson attacks. Photo: Getty Images

