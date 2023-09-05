An Eastbourne resident has highlighted his concerns amid a consultation regarding proposals for new bus and cycle lanes in the town.

The Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) has suggested several additions including bus priority measures in King's Drive, dedicated bus lanes from east of Gilbert Road to Langney Rise roundabout in both directions on Seaside Road and St Anthony's Avenue, a shared-use cycle path and cycle improvements along Seaside Road and St Anthony's Avenue, and a shared-use cycle path along Upperton Road and Station Parade.

Malcom Forse from Hampden Park has shared his opinion. He said: "I quake with fear whenever new proposals are planned to ‘improve’ the bus routes because whenever they're made it means all other traffic will be seriously affected.”

The plans also suggest junction improvements at the Upper Road/Station Parade/The Avenue junction - with bus priority through the traffic signals and pedestrian crossing facilities, as well as replacing the existing Station Parade/Southfields Road roundabout with a traffic signal-controlled junction along with pedestrian crossing facilities.

Mr Forse added: “We do not have wide enough roads for these plans. Especially when you see the buildings and estates planned for Eastbourne.”

The plans also outlines proposals for a new single-lane dedicated bus corridor by Sovereign Harbour between Atlantic Drive and Harbour Quay - which could be used in both directions through controlled traffic signal, a realigned shared-use pedestrian and cycle route to link into the existing course along Atlantic Drive and Harbour Quay/Pacific Drive, and a junction alteration to provide bus priority at Atlantic Drive and Harbour Quay.

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: “Proposed improvements across Eastbourne, Peacehaven and Newhaven are designed to provide a more reliable service for residents and visitors, encourage greater use of public transport, and tackle congestion in these areas.

“We know how important it is to work with local communities to ensure any measures we put in place are successful and have the most positive impact, which is why we launched a public consultation. All feedback received will be used to help shape final designs.

“We would encourage the public to take part in the consultation, which closes on Monday, September 25, by visiting https://consultation.eastsussex.gov.uk/economy-transport-environment/busprioritymeasures”

