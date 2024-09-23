Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I visited Southern Water's latest community event in West Sussex and this is what I learned.

Southern Water customers in West Sussex were given the opportunity to ask questions and raise suggestions and concerns when the latest Your Water Matters event arrived in Lancing last week.

Teams welcomed visitors to Lancing Parish Hall, in South Street, on Wednesday (September 18) between 10am and 6.30pm.

Guests learned more about how the much scrutinised – and often criticised – company is investing in our water and waste networks, and get the latest information on topics such as:

Tankers arrive on A259 after sewer pipe bursts in Shoreham-by-Sea. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

– Efforts to reduce blockages, flooding and pollution locally;

– The support and information available to customers concerned about bills or who may qualify for the priority service register;

– Efforts to increase the resilience of our water supply.

Ashley Marshman, head of customer services at Southern Water, told me: “We are here to speak to customers from Lancing and the surrounding area. We have had a really good turnout so thank you to all our customers for coming down.

Lancing resident Malcolm Brett said the Southern Water community event was 'well worth it' and 'they should do this more often'. Photo: Sussex World

“We are discussing Lancing issues like Grinstead Lane – where we are replacing a sewer pipe; some roadworks on Manor Close; and also an update on what happened in Shoreham with the burst sewer there as well.

"We are replacing a sewer pipe along Grinstead Lane. Customers have been suffering over a number of years due to amount of groundwater getting into the network and the sewer can’t cope. We are looking at additional ways of pumping that away from the water network. Replacement works are happening there in four weeks time.

"In Manor Close – the road surface is not great. We are speaking to customers about that today. We will be replacing that within the next four weeks.

"Groundwater flooding in this area has been a real challenge. In Southwick, we had problems in the winter.

Ashley Marshman, head of customer services at Southern Water. Photo: Sussex World

"We are seeing rainfall intensify – one month’s worth of rain falling in a day. That is having a real impact on our sewer network. We are having to use tankers to make sure customers can use toilets and taps.

“That means there has been disruption around the area of Grinstead Lane and we are doing sealing work in the area. We have done a survey in Manor Close. Rain water should not be in our sewer network – we do not want it there. That is a real challenge in and around this area.”

Southern Water apologised for the ‘noise and disruption’ after tankers arrived on the A259 earlier this month. This came after a sewer pipe burst in Shoreham-by-Sea, which resulted in local flooding.

“We prevented any homes being impacted by flooding,” Mr Marshman explained. “We know it caused some disruption. We were in and out within 48 hours.”

The customer services boss said staff continue to ‘work with the community’ in West Way, Lancing – a neighbourhood which has been blighted by sewage-related issues over the years.

Mr Marshman told me: “We’ve replaced a whole section of sewer along West Way and reinstated a lot of the area where we’ve had to dig up roads.

"We’ve used tankers to reduce impact of flooding in the area. We’ve completed just over 50 per cent of that work. We will come back in the Spring to finish that off. We’ve let customers know.”

The drop-in session in Lancing with the sixth Southern Water have held in Sussex.

More than 150 residents arrived throughout the day at Lancing Parish Hall.

"That’s really positive, we’ve had really good conversations with people,” Mr Marshman said.

"About 40 Southern Water people have been here throughout the day on hand to speak to customers about issues they may have – storm overflows, their bill, learning about community and education schemes.

"They can learn more about our network and our investment plan for the future.

“A lot of the conversations are around our investment over the next five years. We are going to be investing a record £8m between 2025 and 2030 – on environmental projects and reducing storm overflows.

"We are going to be spending millions of pounds on reducing leakage and ensuring are water networks are fit for the future."

Whilst at the event, I took the opportunity to speak with some residents to find out what kind of questions they were asking – and what they learned.

Jean Franklin-Johnson, from Southwick, said: “I was hoping to learn more and in fact I learned quite a lot more. I’ve learned how they integrate with other groups to improve things. I learned how much work they do which I was unaware of.

"It’s good to talk to people who were actually involved in it. It gives you the full picture, with verbal illustrations.

"I haven’t been affected [by the local sewage issues]. I went swimming the other day and saw tankers lined up so I knew something was happening.

"It’s not really what you want to see but at least they are dealing with it. It’s just unfortunate they have to. It’s good to know about the extent of the work they are doing. It feels more positive having spoken to the staff and they are all very enthusiastic about it.”

Two other residents, from East Worthing, came to speak to staff about their high water bill for the month which was a ‘bit of a shock’.

"We challenged it,” they said. “They told us the meter wasn’t working. It said we were using £9 worth of water again.

"That’s extraordinary for two older women. The bill would have been astronomical. We wanted them to amend that.

"They haven’t done that. One section of Southern Water was not communicating with the other. We thought we’d come here to sort it out.

“It can be difficult to get through to people on the phone. We are quite optimistic. The staff have a lot of energy. They are helpful and want to resolve things for us.”

A Lancing resident named Malcolm Brett made a suggestion for future events.

He said: “It would be good to visit the Treatment Works to get a better idea of how our money is being spent and what is involved in treating the water.

"It’s interesting the amount of money they are asking for and what they are spending it on. Why is my bill going up so much?

"I live on West Beach. We heard all those problems with the sewer bursting.

"This event is well worth it and they should do this more often. They need to tell people what they’re doing. It’s a good way of getting information first hand.”

Antonia Barton, Southern Water’s chief customer officer, was among the leaders taking part in the event.

She said: “We welcome the opportunity to talk to customers and discuss our work in the area. We know there is room for improvement, and we are keen to hear more about what we can do to meet people’s expectations.

"These meetings are a way for us to better understand our customers’ concerns and to have a frank conversation about how we will address them."