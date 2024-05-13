"I want to help restore Blake's Cottage" says Iron Maiden frontman as he is made patron of Felpham charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A lifelong devotee of the lauded poet, artist and mystic, Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson has promised to help change the fortunes of Blake’s cottage, in Felpham, after being made a patron of the Blake’s Cottage Trust.

The news comes alongside the launch of a fundraiser which, if successful, will finance much-needed repairs and pave the way for its use as a centre for artists, writers and visionaries looking to follow in the poet’s footsteps

The Blake Cottage Trust hope to complete work on the cottage before 2027 – the 200th anniversary of the poet’s death – but it won’t come cheap. Repairing the thatched roof alone could cost £800,000 and a full repair is estimated at £1.5 million.

To raise the money in time, Bruce Dickinson is auctioning off memorabilia from both his Iron Maiden and solo career through the Iron Maiden Fan Club. Plans are also underway for the heavy metal legend, known for his almost operatic vocals, to perform a fund-raising concert, details of which will be announced in due course.

Dickinson, 65, has just embarked on a European tour in support of his new solo album, The Mandrake Project, which itself references Blake’s work. The music video for the album’s latest single Rain of the Graves opens with an excerpt from Blake’s poem Auguries of Innocence, and closes with a shot of Bruce himself uncovering a replica of the poet’s grave.

"William Blake has given me so much over the years and I want to repay the debt by helping to restore the Cottage,” Bruce said. “Despite his impact on the world, there is no centre for Blake, nowhere people can visit to see the place where he actually lived and worked during a key part of his life. I want to change this.”