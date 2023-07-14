'I was appalled, saddened and disgusted': Eastbourne grandmother slams 'dreadful state' of crematorium

An Eastbourne grandmother has explained how disappointed she was to find the crematorium where she pays her respects to several loved ones in a ‘dreadful state’.

Wendy Turner, who lives in Hailsham, said she was left ‘totally horrified’ after visiting Eastbourne Crematorium in Hide Hollow on Thursday, July 6.

Mrs Turner said she has been visiting the crematorium for 40 years to pay her respects to two of her daughters, her husband and her ex-husband – who all have plaques at the site.

She added: “I was appalled, saddened and disgusted by the dreadful state of the crematorium grounds at Hide Hollow recently. Negotiating weed strewn paths, fighting through brambles and untrained climbing roses, [and] trampling across overgrown lawns to pay respects to my departed loved ones is not what I have come to expect over the years.

"One of the ornamental ponds is cordoned off and in a highly dangerous situation. The fascia to the canopy over the main chapel has a large chunk out of it. Disgraceful.”

Mrs Turner explained how she has to pay to maintain her loved ones’ plaques at the site.

She said: “[It is] disrespectful to grieving relatives. I can honestly say I have never seen any other crematorium so badly maintained. Trying to report this online to the appropriate department [of Eastbourne Borough Council] is next to impossible too.”

The retired Hailsham resident added: “This reeks of quite a few months of neglect.”

A spokesperson from Eastbourne Borough Council said: “To encourage greater biodiversity we have been allowing wildflowers to flourish in open spaces such as Eastbourne Crematorium - a move which has been widely supported.”

The council said its contractors have also fallen behind with mowing regimes due to staffing and machinery problems in late spring.

The spokesperson from the council added: “They are now working hard to catch up with grass cutting and have assured us they will be back on schedule soon.

"Unfortunately some of the ponds were vandalised so we have cordoned these off while repairs are made and graffiti removed.

"An inspection will be carried out on the chapel canopy.”

READ THIS:

1 . Wendy Turner Wendy Turner Photo: Contributed

2 . Eastbourne Crematorium (Photo by Jon Rigby) Eastbourne Crematorium (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

3 . Eastbourne Crematorium (Photo by Jon Rigby) Eastbourne Crematorium (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

4 . Eastbourne Crematorium Eastbourne Crematorium. Picture from Mandy Turner Photo: Mandy Turner

Next Page Page 1 of 3