'I will miss you all' - Jakub Moder leaves Brighton to join Feyenoord on undisclosed terms

Jakub Moder leaves Brighton. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Polish international Jakub Moder has joined Feyenoord, on undisclosed terms.

Brighton and Hove Albion said that the the 25-year-old midfielder has found playing time limited this season, and has made the decision to join the Dutch giants.

Head coach Fabian Hürzeler said, “We have a lot of competition for places in midfield and Jakub wants to play more frequently.

“He has recovered brilliantly from a serious knee injury; he wants to cement his place in the Polish team and it’s understandable he wants to play more games.

“On behalf of everyone here, I’d like to thank him for his service to the club. He’s been a top professional to work with, and I wish him all the best for his future."

Albion signed Jakub from Lech Poznan on a five-year contract in October 2020, and was immediately loaned back to Poznan.

He was recalled from his loan in Poland in December 2020, and made his full Premier League debut in a 3-0 victory against Newcastle United the following March.

Moder helped Poland qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, but a ruptured ACL cruelly ruled him out of the finals. The injury meant he missed the 2022/23 campaign.

He made his return to first-team action in November 2023, coming on as a substitute in our 3-2 away win over Nottingham Forest.

His first season back from injury saw him make 19 appearances in all competitions, before being called up to the Poland squad for EURO 2024.

Jakub, who has featured seven times this season, will link up with Albion loanee Ibrahim Osman, who is on loan at Feyenoord for the season.

He will also be reunited with former first-team coach Bjorn Hamberg, who worked in Graham Potter’s backroom team, and is assistant manager with the Dutch club.