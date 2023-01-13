Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

I would suggest that the main blight in Bexhill is graffiti

Letter from Martin Lewis, Silva Close, Bexhill on Sea

By Letter by a Reader
4 minutes ago

Although much has been highlighted in recent months regarding litter and cigarette butts being dropped in Bexhill town centre, I would suggest that the main blight is actually graffiti.

SEE ALSO: Eastbourne residents asked for opinions on planned street art

Hide Ad

Many town centre bus stops have been badly covered and a number walls and doors have been marked and this became more noticeable particularly in the run up to Christmas. You do not always need to buy a tin of paint, there are various products on the market which will assist in the process of removal, just ask the local hardware store in Devonshire Road. If everyone made a small effort we could return and keep our town centre in a much better state. Of course, not all graffiti is bad, just see the excellent mural opposite Bexhill station.

Most Popular
The Colonnade at Bexhill after a graffiti rampage
Hide Ad

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_Worldand like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK

BexhillMartin LewisEastbourneSussexTwitter