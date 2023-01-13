Many town centre bus stops have been badly covered and a number walls and doors have been marked and this became more noticeable particularly in the run up to Christmas. You do not always need to buy a tin of paint, there are various products on the market which will assist in the process of removal, just ask the local hardware store in Devonshire Road. If everyone made a small effort we could return and keep our town centre in a much better state. Of course, not all graffiti is bad, just see the excellent mural opposite Bexhill station.