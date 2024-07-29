Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shoppers looking to escape the heat will be happy to hear of a new ice cream parlour in Chichester.

Ninety Nine at Fernleigh opened in the historic Fernleigh House earlier this month, offering a range of handcrafted ice creams to sun-struck shoppers throughout Chichester, serving coffee and sweet-treats with plenty of outdoor seating on the property’s picturesque lawn.

The grade II listed building, which was built in the 19th century, was once home to fashion retail outlet Jack Wills. When that closed in 2020, plans were approved to convert the building into high-end office space after the property was sold to a local investor for £1.45 million. Local restauranteur Melanie Luckes had proposed opening a restaurant on the site in 2022, featuring an emphasis on seasonal produce and foraged foods, but plans fell through and Melanie opened Luckes Bistro elsewhere in North Street.

