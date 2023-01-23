A classic bus built in 1950 was put up for sale but a local company will be keeping it in Eastbourne.

With the transfer of Stagecoach Bus Company to German company DWS, the classic buses that Stagecoach operated were offered for sale - one of these was the AEC Regal No 11.

Built for Eastbourne in 1950, the bus later went to the London Bus Preservation Group. Eastbourne Buses were approached to buy the bus back in the 1990s and it has graced the Birch Road garage ever since.

The bus was originally brought back to Eastbourne by the former managing director of Eastbourne Buses, David Howard, where it underwent a full refurbishment and was used both in service and at rallies.

'The bus is an iconic part of Eastbourne's history' (photo from Seven Sisters Bus & Coach)

Working with Ensign Buses, Seven Sisters Bus Coach Ltd have acquired the AEC Regal.

David Mulpeter, the company’s managing director, said: “The AEC Regal brings back memories for passengers who remember travelling on the bus as children, either on school journeys or with their parents. It has a special place in Eastbourne and we are pleased that it is staying.”

Peter, Ross and Steve Newman, of Ensign Buses, who have facilitated the recent purchase, were family friends of the late Mr Howard.

Matthew Arnold, commercial director at Stagecoach South East, said: "We're very pleased the 1950 Regal will find a new home with our friends at Seven Sisters Bus & Coach. The bus is an iconic part of Eastbourne's history and we're delighted it will have an ongoing role in the community within Seven Sister's Heritage Fleet."

