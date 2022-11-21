The costumes of two of the 20th century’s most important and best loved stars who both lived in Sussex – Sir Norman Wisdom and Dame Vera Lynn – are to be auctioned by Toovey’s on Thursday December 1, 2022, in the county they called home.

They could not have been more different – and yet there were remarkable similarities too. Dame Vera Lynn was the Forces’ Sweetheart whose songs like ‘We’ll Meet Again’ and ‘There’ll Always Be An England’ epitomised the hope that encouraged a nation to victory in the second world war. Sir Norman Wisdom was a slapstick comedian – dubbed by Charlie Chaplin as his ‘favourite clown’ – whose films cheered audiences in the post war era as rationing and austerity came to an end, giving way to an era of hope.

They both called Sussex their home – Wisdom in West Chiltington and Lynn in Ditchling – and they were both generous of their time. Among many other interests, Sir Noman was president of Horsham Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society while Dame Vera helped countless children with cerebral palsy through her charitable foundation.

Their fans were legion, they lived to great ages – 95 and 103 respectively – and they both were honoured on the iconic television series This Is Your Life in the very same year. Dame Vera was surprised by host Eamonn Andrews in October 1957 and Sir Norman two months’ later in the December.

Norman Wisdom receiving his ‘This is Your Life’ book in 1957 which is being sold at Toovey’s in Sussex.

Now their possessions are both sharing centre stage in an auction of their costumes at Toovey’s in Sussex – when Sir Norman’s ‘Big Red Book’ presented to him by Andrews will also be sold.

Sir Norman’s trademark outfit a Gump Suit is included in the sale, complete with its original cap, shirt and tie. He wore his Gump Suit in his first five films for the Rank Organisation. It would have been worn during the making of Up in the World; (1956) and Just my Luck (1957), and was also used during his many performances in the theatre from the 1950s through to the 1980s. It carries a pre-sale estimate of £3,000-£5,000.

His leather bound This is Your Life book – a series in which stars were taken by surprise and had the highlights of their lives recounted by friends and colleagues - contains approximately 39 mounted black and white photographs from the show and carries an estimate of £300-£500.

A number of Dame Vera Lynn’s costumes are also to be sold at Toovey’s in the same auction in aid of the Dame Vera Lynn Charitable Trust. "Amongst these is a blue dress and matching gown. Designed by Fortuny, the dress with its blue silk trim and beautiful beaded and sequin appliqué would have been worn by Dame Vera Lynn on television,” explained Rupert Toovey. The Rev Toovey who is a senior director of the auction house said it was estimated at £150-£250.

A Norman Wisdom suit and a blue dress and gown worn by Dame Vera Lynn on television, which are being auctioned at Toovey’s in Sussex.

Speaking to Vera Lynn’s daughter, Ginny, about the sale she said: “Mummy’s charitable work was very precious to her, so it is very fitting that the costumes we have entered for auction at Toovey’s will benefit the Dame Vera Lynn Charitable Trust.”