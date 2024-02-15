Iconic Hastings seafront restaurant has permanently closed

The Italian Way by the seafront fountain on Castle Street closed in 2022 after being a much loved Hastings institution for 44 years. It was taken over by the local Calver family and initially named Rocksalt after the family’s other successful business in Bexhill.

But they were forced to change the name to Calvers after being threatened with legal action.

Sam Calver said: “Unfortunately we had to close for good on the 2nd January. We never acquired the lease that we paid for due to a large new corporate landlord and was forced into a position where we either needed more investment or to pull the plug and we didn’t want to put ourselves personally or our other business in Bexhill under any more financial strain.

We were also sued for our name Rocksalt by Rocksalt in Folkestone after co existing with them and this cost us £25k on top of our first year opening costs.

"As well as this, we were just not busy enough to sustain the operating costs. One blow after another in such a short space of time gave us little hope. It got to a close call where we may have lost Bexhill due to having to keep Hastings afloat, so we had to make a tough decision.

“Its such a shame and very sad for us, Hastings is my home town and it hurts deeply that we couldn’t make it work there. Italian Way closed as they were not busy enough to sustain business, yet all anyone ever commented and wanted was for us to be like Italian Way for some reason. Big portions at cheap cost and we wanted to offer more than that, making our own dough and sauces and not a microwave in site. Lots of big lessons learnt, but for now we will focus on Bexhill.”

The Calver Neighbourhood Bar, at 29 Marina, on Bexhill seafront has a devoted following for its food and live music events and is still going strong.

1 . Hastings restaurant has closed Calvers in Hastings Photo: supplied

2 . Hastings restaurant has closed The restaurant when it was The Italian Way Photo: supplied

3 . Hastings restaurant has closed Calvers at Hastings has now closed Photo: supplied