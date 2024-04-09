Iconic Hastings seafront restaurant has permanently closed

The Italian Way by the seafront fountain on Castle Street closed in 2022 after being a much loved Hastings institution for 44 years. It was taken over by the local Calver family and initially named Rocksalt after the family’s other successful business in Bexhill.

But they were forced to change the name to Calvers after being threatened with legal action.

Sam Calver said there was also a dispute with the landlord over the lease.

He added: “We were also sued for our name Rocksalt by Rocksalt in Folkestone after co existing with them and this cost us £25k on top of our first year opening costs.

"As well as this, we were just not busy enough to sustain the operating costs.

"One blow after another in such a short space of time gave us little hope. It got to a close call where we may have lost Bexhill due to having to keep Hastings afloat, so we had to make a tough decision.

“Its such a shame and very sad for us, Hastings is my home town and it hurts deeply that we couldn’t make it work there. Italian Way closed as they were not busy enough to sustain business, yet all anyone ever commented and wanted was for us to be like Italian Way for some reason.”

This report was updated on April 9, 2024, after the landlord issued a statement saying that its actions were not responsible for the closure due to the lease dispute.

1 . Hastings restaurant has closed The restaurant when it was The Italian Way Photo: supplied

2 . Hastings restaurant has closed Calvers at Hastings has now closed Photo: supplied

3 . Hastings restaurant has closed Calvers in Hastings Photo: supplied