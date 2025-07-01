Iconic Sussex forest looking for volunteers

This is a unique opportunity to give up some free time and make a real difference. Everyone is welcome.

Niamh Mahoney, Visitor Experience and Volunteer Development Manager at the Forest Centre, said: "There are many benefits to joining a volunteering community in any location, but Ashdown Forest is a particularly special place.

"It is widely regarded as an important heritage site as well as being a protected area (Site of Special Scientific Interest, Special Protection Area).

"This ‘jewel in the crown of Sussex’ is both fragile and enduring. Now more than ever, in the face of continued threats from the changing climate, we need help to support this invaluable common land, for the continued education and enjoyment of its many visitors and users.

“Historically a royal hunting ground, Ashdown Forest is a place where horse riders still enjoy hacks, educational groups learn navigation techniques, visitors learn about the importance of mindfulness through the iconic Pooh character, and history continues to be written."

There are a number of volunteering vacancies at the Forest.

Niamh said: "We are proud to offer a broad range of opportunities to get involved with our mission, and these continue to expand with the unique personal and professional skills our volunteers bring in.

"From enabling memorable experiences as an Information Barn volunteer, to actively managing heathland as a Conservation volunteer, or supporting our weekend team as volunteer Ranger - we have opportunities to suit all ages, abilities and schedules.

"We would love the chance to meet you in person, to offer a flavour of what we do, and showcase how you could be part of the continued effort to preserve Ashdown Forest.

"We’ll be handing out promotional material on the day for you to take away. Join our community to meet like-minded people, add to your CV, enjoy social opportunities throughout the year, and get involved with conservation on your doorstep.

"There’s never been a better time to sign up as 2025 promises to be a year filled with development and exciting changes for the Centre.

"There's no need to sign up beforehand, just come and join us on Thursday morning anytime from 10am until noon.

"If you are unable to attend at that time but are still interested, please contact us through our website."

Check out more here: www.ashdownforest.org

1 . Ashdown Forest Ashdown Forest by Craig Payne Photo: CRAIG PAYNE

2 . Bracken pulling at Ashdown Forest Bracken pulling at Ashdown Forest Photo: supplied