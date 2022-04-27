Ideas for new Tarring Park climbing equipment shared at Easter event

Ideas for the Titan in the middle of the playground area were shared, ahead of the planned replacement.

Park ranger Adam Scott told the Friends of Tarring Park meeting on April 12 that £20,000 had been earmarked from the £60,000 playground budget for some climbing equipment.

Adam said the Easter egg hunt and Easter bonnet parade on April 9 had seen some good ideas being put forward.

Tarring Park Easter bonnet winners with Worthing mayor and mayoress Lionel and Karen Harman, organiser Dee Richardson and Tarring councillor Hazel Thorpe. Picture: C.L. Greene

No date has yet been set for the formal consultation but people put in a plea for native planting.

The Easter event, organised by Dee Richardson, saw around 150 children join in the fun, with prizes for each donated by local stores and residents.

Prizes for the best bonnets were presented by Worthing mayor Lionel Harman, who helped with the judging, along with mayoress Karen Harman.

The next event will be the Picnic in the Park on Thursday, August 25. For more information about the Friends of Tarring Park, email Iona Harte at [email protected]

