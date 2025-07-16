Identity appeal extended after serious Brighton assault

Have you seen this man

Continuing to investigate a serious assault in Brighton City Centre, Sussex Police are appealing for information about the identity of another man.

The incident – an altercation between two groups of men – took place at around 2.30am on July 5, on Western Road in Brighton. The fight is believed to have started outside Buddha Nail Studio in Western Road, before continuing westbound opposite McDonald’s.

One group fled the scene towards Churchill Square, according to police.

Two men, aged 36 and 37, both from Brighton have been arrested in connection with the assault and have been released on bail while enquiries continue.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was treated at the scene of the incident by the ambulance service and taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

Detective Inspector Jenny Pietersen said: “This was a violent incident that has left a man with life-threatening injuries, and we are determined to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“We have arrested two suspects, but we are keen to speak to the man pictured in these images in connection with the incident.

“If you recognise him, or have any information that could help the investigation, please contact us online or via 101, quoting Operation Axle.”