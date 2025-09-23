If you see this missing East Sussex woman with links to Eastbourne and Lewes, call 999
Police are appealing to the public to find a missing 64-year-old woman
A statement from Sussex Police on Facebook read: “We are searching for Sonia, who has been reported missing from Eastbourne.
"Sonia, 64, was last seen at Eastbourne Railway Station at around 4.15pm on Monday (22 September).
"She is described as 5’2” tall, with medium-length, brown hair, and is believed to be wearing a red jumper, blue jeans a grey scarf.
"Sonia also has links to Lewes and Manchester.”
Police added that if you see her, call 999 quoting serial 1052 of 22/09.