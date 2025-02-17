IGNITE students celebrate their success at West Sussex Fire Station

Twelve young people have successfully completed the latest IGNITE course run by West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service.

The course aims to promote personal resilience, improve wellbeing, strengthen relationships, and build healthy communities.

During the course, the pupils aged 16-19 from Chichester College took part in a diverse programme of firefighter simulated exercises and activities to support their social and emotional development.

A special pass out parade was held to celebrate the students’ achievements on Friday, February 14 at Bognor Fire Station in front of their proud families.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service’s Area Manager for Service Delivery, Andy Piller, attended the event and presented the young people with their certificates.

Speaking after the event, he said: “I was delighted to meet our latest IGNITE students and watch them demonstrate their skills.

“The course provides a great insight into the role of a firefighter through a combination of drill yard skills and challenges designed to test their communication and teamworking skills.

“The students have worked really hard and it’s amazing to see how much they have learnt in such a short amount of time. They should all be very proud of themselves.”

Councillor Duncan Crow, Cabinet Member for Community Support, Fire and Rescue, said: “IGNITE is a fantastic programme run by our Targeted Education Team. It provides an opportunity for young people to learn outside of the classroom and teaches important life skills to help them become confident and resilient adults. I would like to congratulate our latest cohort of students to successfully complete the course and wish them all the best in their future endeavours.”