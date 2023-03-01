Edit Account-Sign Out
Illegal disposal of fuel and oil at Bersted Park confirmed

Council officers working for Arun District Parks and Greenspaces confirmed the suspected illegal disposal of fuel and oil at Bersted Park Lake earlier this week.

By Connor Gormley
2 hours ago
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 2:05pm

In a Facebook post published on Friday (February 24), they urged members of the public to steer clear of the area and keep dogs on a lead.

They also asked residents who saw water fowl suffering as a result of the release to alert the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) or Wadars, who might be able to properly assist.

Temporary barriers and signage warning people away from the lake in order to ensure the safety of locals.

A confirmed fuel spill at Bersted Park

Officers have also installed a containment bund to prevent, as much as possible, the spread of the contaminant into the wider environment and water course. Work to remove contaminated soil from the affected part of the lake started earlier this week.

Anyone with pertinent inquiries or hoping to find out more, is invited to write in to [email protected]

