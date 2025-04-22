Sussex Police say illegal raves 'will not be tolerated'.

Illegal raves ‘put lives at risk’ and ‘will not be tolerated’ a Sussex Police spokesperson has said, after a music event in Chichester led to 25 arrests.

The unlicensed event, which was attended by approximately 2,500 people, took place in Charlton Forest, near Chichester, on Saturday (April 19) caused serious disruption to nearby communities.

Now, two men, both in their twenties, have been charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis. Scott Jenkins, 21, of Church Lane, Bedford, Bedfordshire and Jean-Luc Burch, 24, of Osmond Gardens, Wallington, Sutton have both been released on bail, and are due to appear at Worthing Magistrates Court next month; Scott Jenkins on May 6, and Jean-Luc Burch on May 20.

But they were just the tip of the iceberg over the weekend, with arrests made for everything from drink driving, to possession.

A 32-year-old man from Midhurst was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving, careless driving, failing to stop a vehicle when required by police and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. He has been released on bail until 16 July.

A 34-year-old man from Kettering, Northamptonshire, was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving. He has been released on bail until 20 July.

A 31-year-old man from Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset, was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving. He has been released on bail until 19 July.

A 22-year-old man from Lincoln, Lincolnshire, was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and possession of Class B drugs. He has been released on bail until 20 July.

A 26-year-old man from Abingdon, Oxfordshire, was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving. He has been released on bail until 17 July.

A 22-year-old man from Kingsteignton, Devon, was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and released on bail until 18 July.

A 23-year-old man from Penylan, Cardiff, was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and released on bail until 18 July.

A 28-year-old man from Speedwell, Bristol, was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and released on bail until 21 July.

A 21-year-old man from Totnes, Devon, was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and released on bail until 20 October.

A 21-year-old woman from Stowmarket, Suffolk, was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and released on bail until 20 October.

A 25-year-old man from Buckfastleigh, Devon, was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and released on bail until 20 July.

A 60-year-old man from Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving, driving without insurance, driving without a licence and possession of Class A drugs. He was released on bail for the driving offences and given a community resolution for the drugs offence.

A 40-year-old man from Felbrigg, Norfolk, was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and released on bail until 18 July.

A 32-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of carrying out unauthorised licensable activity and intentionally or recklessly causing a public nuisance, and was released on bail until 20 July.

A 30-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of carrying out unauthorised licensable activity and intentionally or recklessly causing a public nuisance, and was released on bail until 20 July.

A 30-year-old man from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of intentionally or recklessly causing a public nuisance, theft by finding, possession of Class A and Class B drugs, and organising a display, performance or event, and has been released on bail until 10 July.

A 27-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of carrying out unauthorised licensable activity and intentionally or recklessly causing a public nuisance, and was released with no further action.

A 21-year-old woman from Chard, Somerset, was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and released on bail until 20 June.

A 29-year-old man from Flackwell Heath, Buckinghamshire, was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and dangerous driving, and released on bail until 20 July.

A 32-year-old man from Swindon, Wiltshire, was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and released on bail until 20 July.

A 27-year-old man from Exeter, Devon, was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and released on bail until 18 July.

A 38-year-old man from Camberley, Surrey, was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and racially aggravated assaulted, and released on bail until 20 July.

A 28-year-old woman from London was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and released on bail until 20 July.

Chief Superintendent Stu Hale said: “It is hugely disappointing that so many people have travelled from far and wide to attend this event, which happened on private land without the landowner’s permission.

“Events of this nature will not be tolerated in Sussex for a number of reasons. They put lives at risk through the mindless actions of individuals who choose to drive while over the limit for drink or drugs, and they cause disruption to the highways network through road closures and abandoned vehicles, which impacts on the ability of emergency services to access people who may be in need.

“They have an adverse effect on wildlife, the environment, landowners, and local residents. They also result in a huge strain on emergency services resources, but the bottom line is they are illegal.

“Anyone who thinks we have gone out of our way to ruin people’s fun clearly hasn’t considered the devastating consequences these events can have.”

Responding to the scene on Sunday, police closed the roads surrounding the forest to prevent further access, and seized equipment, including speakers, sound systems and stages. The site has since been cleared and all closures have been lifted.

The event will now be subject to an investigation, and anyone with any information or camera footage is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Wish.