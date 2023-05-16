Oil which was illegally dumped in a park in North Bersted is set to be removed, Arun District Council has announced.

Writing on Facebook, a spokesperson for Arun District Council said officers have raised a works order to dispose of the oil at Bersted Park Lake, which was illegally dumped there earlier this year. The works order, they added, also makes provision for all necessary restoration work in the area.

"It took considerable time to receive laboratory test results,” the spokesperson said. “This was necessary to inform us exactly what we are dealing with and therefore the most appropriate action needed to safely resolve the situation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work is expected to start imminently, and council officers have told residents to expect an update.

Oil which was illegally disposed of in Bognor Regis will be removed, the council has confirmed

The disposal of the oil was first confirmed back in February, when a containment bund was installed and residents were warned to steer clear of the lake area.