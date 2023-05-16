Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision
Sky customers report internet and mobile outage
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets

Illegally dumped oil in Bognor Regis park to be removed

Oil which was illegally dumped in a park in North Bersted is set to be removed, Arun District Council has announced.

By Connor Gormley
Published 16th May 2023, 15:51 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 15:52 BST

Writing on Facebook, a spokesperson for Arun District Council said officers have raised a works order to dispose of the oil at Bersted Park Lake, which was illegally dumped there earlier this year. The works order, they added, also makes provision for all necessary restoration work in the area.

"It took considerable time to receive laboratory test results,” the spokesperson said. “This was necessary to inform us exactly what we are dealing with and therefore the most appropriate action needed to safely resolve the situation.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Work is expected to start imminently, and council officers have told residents to expect an update.

Most Popular
Oil which was illegally disposed of in Bognor Regis will be removed, the council has confirmedOil which was illegally disposed of in Bognor Regis will be removed, the council has confirmed
Oil which was illegally disposed of in Bognor Regis will be removed, the council has confirmed

The disposal of the oil was first confirmed back in February, when a containment bund was installed and residents were warned to steer clear of the lake area.

Read more

Illegal disposal of fuel and oil at Bersted Park confirmed