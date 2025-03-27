I'm an animal communicator - this is what your pets really think of you

Luca. Photo: contributed

Have you ever wondered what your pets would say if they could talk?

Luca Dray, an animal communicator, doesn’t need to wonder – she has a natural ability to ‘speak’ with, and listen to, all kinds of creatures – humans too – on a ‘multi-sensory level’.

Luca is based in West Sussex but offers her services to people and animals across the globe. The communication can be done face-to-face or even long-distance. In the latter case, just a photograph of the animal is required.

Before her readings, Luca tells pet-owners not to share any information with her, apart from the animal’s name. Any other information allows for her ‘human mind’ to get in the way.

"When I do communication, I say to people ‘I’m switching my human mind off because I can’t be making sense of it or interpreting it’,” she said.

Luca’s work allows her to be an ‘assistant’ to animals and helps their owners better understand them. In some cases, her skill has even saved lives.

Luca recalled a time she located a pair of dogs that had been presumed dead after going missing, and when she correctly diagnosed a cat with MRSA, much to the annoyance of its vet.

“The vet pooh-poohed it and said cats don’t get MRSA,” Luca said.

“He was also like ‘really, who listens to an animal communicator?’”

“Three days later, the biopsy came back and, yeah, it was MRSA.”

While communicating with animals may sound strange to the average person, Luca said animals ‘actually have really loud voices’, but humans ‘don’t tend to listen’.

However, us humans aren’t the only ones who struggle to understand other species. Animals find us humans ‘very confusing’, according to Luca.

"They think we could treat life much simpler,” she said.

"They’re like ‘why are you complicating things so much? Animals are very logical, they don’t complicate things.”

Luca discovered her ability to talk to animals after years of providing massage therapy for people.

She said: "I used to teach and practice massage on humans and I noticed that I was sensing things, but I just thought it was part of the massage.

“But my clients used to say to me ‘how did you know to follow that particular line?’ or ‘how did you know to go from my foot to my ear?’ I’d be like I don’t know, I’m just trusting my hands, or I’m seeing a line [of light] going up your body.

“I thought it was normal.”

After becoming unwell, Luca decided to ‘follow my heart’ and work with animals.

"What I was doing with massage was coming through with the animals,” she said.

"Then I started thinking how did I know this?"

‘The things that came through’ with Luca’s first animal client – a dog – ‘were incredible’.

She said: “I thought ‘that’s odd that I’m getting stuff that there’s no way I would know.

"[The owner] hadn’t told me anything, I didn’t even know where she lived. So how could I know these things?”

From then, Luca had to ‘get her head around’ and learn not to question her newly-discovered skill.

"At first I was like how am I supposed to use this?” she said.

"As I’ve gone on through the years, I’ve become really comfortable with not understanding. When I do try to control it, it doesn’t work, because that’s my human brain jumping in and trying to make sense of it. It took me about two years to get comfortable with giving up trying to control it.

“I also had to learn not to be upended when I would tell people ‘I’m an animal communicator’ and they would look at me like I’m a bit odd."

A large proportion of Luca’s work comes from people trying to understand their pets better – whether that’s to strengthen their relationship or to diagnose an enigmatic health issue.

However, it’s not just domestic pets she can communicate with.

The animals Luca has spoken to in the past have included dogs, cats, cows, pigs and sheep. Though some of her most notable communication experiences included pythons, a tiger and a clandestine shark.

“A shark came through once,” Luca said.

“But I didn’t know where they were so there was no way of confirming anything.

"It’s so often that I’ll be communicating with an animal and, because the ‘gate’s’ open, I’ll get all these other animals coming through and I’ll be like ‘who are you?’”

Luca said it’s ‘okay’ if people don’t understand her gift – even she has doubts sometimes.

"I think [some doubt] is healthy,” she said.

"Because, otherwise, you can fall off the face of the Earth a bit. Sometimes I’ll wonder like ‘maybe it’s just a coincidence’ or it’s just good timing.

“Some people, as with anything, are really fascinated, some people give me the sideways glance of like ‘yeah, alright, whatever’.

“If you don’t understand, that’s okay, you don’t have to.

"I just try to use it for good. I try to use it to help people see the beauty in all the other animals, because they’re wonderous.”

For more information about Luca’s services, visit her website: www.nat2ral.co.uk.