'I'm lucky to have mine' - Bognor Regis man looks back on life-changing kidney transplant

40 years ago, a kidney transplant saved Richard Ayres’ life.

Fit, healthy and in his mid-twenties, doctors couldn’t work out why his kidneys had failed, but both needed to be replaced. Thankfully, famous transplant surgeon Dr Maurice Slapak of St Mary’s Hospital in Portsmouth was on hand to perform the first surgery and oversee the second.

Thanks to his hard work, Richard – now 66 and living in Bognor Regis – has led a full and fulfilling life. He’s completed a Masters Degree, led a successful 35-year career in local government, sailed around the world in the 1989 Fastnet race as part of a transplant team, and sailed around the UK.

He was so active that, a few years after his procedure, he was filmed for a half-hour public information documentary about the organ donation system. Produced by the Central Office of Information, the film showcased the healthy lives transplant recipients can lead, making a heartfelt case for the wider need for donors, but Richard had never seen it – until now.

Richard in his twenties, starring in a public information film about the transplants.

The film – called ‘Towards a Better Life – a gift of life’ – shows Richard jogging around a running track, and taking part in a phone-in interview about transplants at BBC Radio Solent.

"I’m surprised to see how fit and youthful I was,” laughed Richard.

“I remember doing the interview but I don’t think I ever saw the final film – it’s so amusing to see it.

“The style of documentaries has changed so much since then, it was very sober and informative.”

The film explores medicine and public attitudes, featuring interviews with people on dialysis experiencing kidney failure, the family of an organ donor, and the work of the national organ matching team in Bristol.

"I feel incredibly grateful to have had the transplants,” said Richard. “I celebrate the anniversary every year and most importantly think of the donor family who in their hours of pain and loss gave a number of people the gift of life.”

He added: “The doctors don’t really know exactly why some transplants last and others don’t.

“But I’m lucky to still have mine. It has allowed me the freedom and choice to live and continue live a fulfilling life with no constraints. In my day, home dialysis was nine hours twice a week and many people never received the transplant they needed.

“Transplants are not a cure and you do have health complications. But I’ve had the chance to live a full life, to travel to many places, eat and drink what I like - it is impossible to live a normal life on dialysis. I’m very grateful and I’d ask people to support organ donation – you could change someone’s life like mine was changed.”

Chris Callaghan, a consultant kidney and pancreas transplant surgeon and NHS Blood and Transplant’s clinical lead for organ utilisation, said: “Richard’s story shows the power of organ donation – he has lead a full life and can look back at himself as a young transplant recipient 40 years ago.

“Sadly, as was the case in the 1980s, people still die every day in need of a transplant. Please support donation on the NHS Organ Donor Register and tell your families you want to save lives through donation.”