"Immensely Proud": 102-year-old Sussex RAF Vet remembers best friend in Normandy for D-day

Former Squadron Leader Jack Hemmings AFC from Horam, Sussex, attended D-day anniversary events in Bayeux, Arromanches-les-Bains, and Gold Beach to remember his best friend and fellow charity founder Stuart King who, along with thousands of Allied troops, gave their lives in Normandy in 1924.

Watching the re-enactment of the D-day landings performed by Royal Marines at Gold Beach on 6th June, Jack said he felt “immensely proud” of Stuart and considered it a great privilege to retrace his best friend’s steps to mark the 80th anniversary.

The 102-year-old RAF Veteran felt overwhelmed by the gratitude of hundreds of French, Dutch and Belgian visitors who travelled to Normandy to celebrate the D-day. Many of them were dressed in 1940s costumes and stopped to shake his hand and pose for photographs.

Jack placed a memorial cross in the sand at Gold Beach, telling reporters how he had thought of Stuart and others from the RAF’s 247 Typhoon Squadron who, “landed on the beach and waded through deep water towards German machine guns – yet captured an airfield for the British aircraft to fly in. This tireless work continued day after day, and it was a great success.”

Jack Hemmings AFC plants a cross on Gold Beach for his best friend D-day Vet Stuart King

Speaking live to CNN, Jack added: “I walked along the lines of gravestones in Bayeux War Cemetery, and the age at death showed nearly all were in their 20s, some as young as 18. For those who survived, the War was the making of many of us – including myself.

“Today, I’m surprised that world leaders have not come to the conclusion that wars are not actually worth it. Our energies should be employed in tacking problems such as climate change, not on hurting one another.”

Serving with 353 Squadron as a Lockheed Hudson and Dakota pilot, Jack was stationed in India during WWII, but met Stuart King – an Engineer Offifer – in London after demobilisation. The pair became firm friends when piloting the first British humanitarian survey flight to Africa in a Miles Gemini aircraft in 1948 – with the objective of using aircraft for peace in the aftermath of war.

The result has grown to become Mission Aviation Fellowship [MAF] – an international charity which delivers aid, relief, and medical cargo across 25 low-income countries – flying to more remote destinations than any other air service.

Jack attended D-day commemorations in the Bayeux War Cemetery